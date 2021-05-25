Freeman Health System Healthwise session focuses on legal steps to make a plan before illness before it happens

JOPLIN, Mo. — Planning for the future was the focus of the latest Healthwise session today at Freeman Health System.

Folks had the chance to hear from Freeman Genera Legal Counsel, Matt Adrian.

He talked about something a lot of people don’t take the time to do — or possibly even think about — making a plan for hospitalization or an illness before it happens.

Specifically — the legal steps people should take to ensure their wishes are known and honored.

“It’s never too early,” Adrian said. “I mean, as long as we have motor vehicles and as long as we travel the way that we do and we have crazy things like pandemics and illnesses that come from nowhere, it doesn’t discriminate. It can happen to anybody, where all of the sudden you’re left and you can’t make the decisions for yourself, you want somebody out there that understands what you would want done and can communicate that to your physician.”

These sessions take place the last Tuesday of every month.

