Freeman Health offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations

JOPLIN, Mo. — One local health system is working to keep children in the four states safe this weekend.

Freeman Health System will be holding a pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday. 160 spots are available to receive the first dose of the vaccine, 60 of which have already been reserved.

Doctors recommend parents to get their children vaccinated.

“I am a big proponent of parents getting their children the COVID vaccine, so that we can get kids back into activities so that they can stay in school and that they can participate in childhood activities like it was pre-pandemic,” said Freeman Health System Pediatrician, Dr. Kelly Gorman.

Saturday’s clinic will last from 8 AM until noon at Freeman’s Children Clinic. A follow-up clinic is planned for December 11th at the same time for the second dose of the vaccine.

Walk-ins are available but appointments can be made over the phone at 417-502-shot.