JOPLIN, Mo. — A veteran of the Freeman Emergency is being recognized as an outstanding nurse.

This month’s Healthcare Spotlight — Leslie Allen.

“I have been a nurse for 35 years. All of them here at Freeman, all of them here in the ED,” said Leslie Allen, Freeman RN.

And for Leslie – that says a lot about how she views her job.

“That old saying — ‘Pick a job that you love and you’ll never work a day’ is true for me. I never have awakened in the morning and thought ‘Oh my gosh I have to go to work.’ I’m ready every single day – I love the people I work with. We work really hard but we have a good time here. It’s a second family to me.”

Leslie is the Emergency Department Charge Nurse, assigning patients as they come in and working as a go-between from families to doctors.

“Our biggest stressor right now is the sheer volume of patients that we see. We see more patients to the Emergency Room than we ever have. A lot of people choose not to get primary care physicians for a number of reasons. So we end up doing their daily on primary care. The acuity of our patients is so much higher than it used to be. People are living longer. We’ve got good medicine so we fix a lot of problems somewhat,” she said.

And Leslie is very good at that, according to supervisor Bob Denton.

Leslie Allen is an outstanding employee and an outstanding nurse. She really sets the example sets the role for the nurses in the unit as well as other disciplines within the unit. There is a saying in management that as goes leadership, so goes the staff. And lastly is one of those persons that can motivate people to do what needs to be done,” said Denton, Freeman Emergency Services Director.

“I don’t ask them to do a thing that I don’t do. I jump in and I change beds when it needs to be done. I work alongside them doing patient care. So I’m part of the team not just their charge nurse,” Leslie said.