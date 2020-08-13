Freeman Earns Top Award from American Heart Association

The following is a release from Freeman Health System:

Joplin, MO – Freeman Health Systemhas received the 2020 Mission: Lifeline® NSTEMI Gold Quality Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of patients who suffer heart attacks. A step up from the 2019 Mission: Lifeline® NSTEMI Silver Quality Achievement Award Freeman was honored to receive.

The goal of the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program is to reduce system barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks, from the 9-1-1 call to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge. The initiative provides tools, training and other resources to support heart attack care, following protocols from the most recent evidence-based treatment guidelines.

The 2020 Mission: Lifeline® NSTEMI award is based on achieving performance standards in each of the Mission: Lifeline quality achievement measures from the analysis of 2019 data entered into the Get With The Guidelines® – Coronary Artery Disease AMI registry.

“The Get With the Guidelines program helps us continually improve patient care,” says Paula Baker, Freeman President and Chief Executive Officer. “We’re proud of the determination, expertise and compassion demonstrated by our team at Freeman Heart & Vascular Institute and our Emergency Department where patients get their first care. This gold-level award for non-STEMI heart attack care acknowledges the depth of Freeman Health System’s commitment to improving outcomes for patients.”

Freeman Health System earned the award by meeting specific criteria and standards of performance for the quick and appropriate treatment of NSTEMI heart attack patients by providing emergency procedures to re-establish blood flow to blocked arteries when needed.

“We commend Freeman Health System for this award in recognition for following evidence-based guidelines for timely heart attack treatment,” said Tim Henry, M.D., Chair of the Mission: Lifeline Acute Coronary Syndrome Subcommittee. “We applaud the significant institutional commitment to their critical role in the system of care for quickly and appropriately treating heart attack patients.”