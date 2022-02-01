JOPLIN, Mo. — 43 year old mother of four Kate Spencer thought she was starting a normal Thanksgiving Day last November.

Instead, chest pressure turned into a burning sensation and growing pain, prompting a trip to the ER.

Spencer was admitted to Freeman Health System, under observation due to the unusual diagnosis of an initial heart attack and the risk of a repeat.

Freeman cardiologists pointed to past experiences and training with “spontaneous coronary artery dissection” or SCAD.

“They showed case after case where people tried to fix things and they did not turn out well. And the take home message was very loud and clear – leave the artery alone if you can,” said Dr. Robert Stauffer, Freeman Cardiologist.

Dr. Kim jokes with patient Kate Spencer

“As a last resort, we put the stent in. But the way we put the stent in is a little different than putting a stent in with a patient with athleroscelrosis because balooning this type of blockage may cause significant harm as well,” said Dr. Frank Kim, Freeman Interventional Cardiologist

“But I think the biggest thing I feel lucky about is that both Dr. Kim and Dr. Stouffer knew what it was, how to deal with it, and it, which is crazy because since then I’ve learned how rare it is,” said Kate Spencer, heart patient.

She spent six days in the hospital, then was released with medication to treat the condition.

SCAD heart attacks happen most often in healthy females patients, 30 – 50 years old, sometimes shortly after giving birth.