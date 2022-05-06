JOPLIN, Mo. — Local healthcare workers are in the spotlight in honor of “National Nurses Week.”

It started May 6th and runs through May 12th.

Freeman Health System started celebrating with a special pancake breakfast Friday morning. And there’s much more in the works next week — including a barbeque, free giveaways and a decorating contest.

“A lot of times they’ll put others needs before their own and people don’t realize there’s a lot more than being a caregiver as a nurse. Uh they’re, nurses are comforters, and um supporters,” said Heather Workman, Freeman Onboarding Spec.

Freeman is also offering a unique “Nurses Week” t-shirt created by Heather Workman — who won a t-shirt design contest. Her image highlights the many qualities of Freeman nurses.