Freeman Blood Drive

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local hospital system is saying they’re reaching a critical need for blood.

Cancelled blood drives, holidays and a pandemic add up to a shortage of blood donations. One person giving a pint of blood can save as many as three lives. Community Blood Center of the Ozarks urgently needs to replenish and maintain its supply of all types of blood, but there is a critical appeal for type O negative donors.

Many patients depend on blood transfusions, and Freeman Health System uses more than 500 pints each month. Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is the sole provider of blood and plasma products to Freeman, as well as more than 35 other hospitals in our area.

In response to this ongoing need, Freeman is hosting another extended blood drive from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm Tuesday, January 19. Longer hours are designed to accommodate donor schedules. Donors 17 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds and have not given blood in the past eight weeks are encouraged to participate.

45 percent of the population is eligible to give blood, but only 5 percent choose to do so. This drive is a great way to show you care. It’s always a great time to save a life!

Donors receive a chance for a new Nissan SUV and a long sleeve t-shirt. Please eat well and drink plenty of water before your appointment. To schedule your appointment call 417.227.5006 or go to cbco.org/donate-blood. Or use this link: donate.cbco.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/125060