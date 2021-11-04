Freeman Begins Scheduling Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccinations

JOPLIN, Mo. – Freeman Health System is now scheduling appointments for children ages 5 to 11 to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at special vaccination clinics this month. The vaccine will be given in two doses 21 days apart at the Freeman Business Center at 3220 McClelland Blvd.

Two first-dose clinics are planned for Wednesday, November 17, from 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm and Saturday, November 20, from 8:00 am – 12:00 pm. Second-dose appointments are made at the same time and will take place December 8 from 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm and December 11 from 8:00 am – 12:00 pm. The pediatric vaccine clinics will be staffed with pediatric nurses as vaccinators. A Freeman pediatrician will be available to observe.

“We are grateful for our pediatricians and their teams who will offer a high level of expertise to answer parents’ questions,” said Rae Stites, Freeman Director of Provider-Based Clinical Operations. “This staff works regularly with children and will provide a great comfort level for them and their parents. We scheduled the clinics after school hours and on Saturday to make them more convenient for families. We have learned through the COVID vaccination process that delivering the vaccine in a mass clinic setting is the most efficient way to give the vaccine without waste. Each vial contains vaccine for up to ten shots.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends giving the vaccine to this age group. According to the CDC, children can be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, get sick from COVID-19 and spread COVID-19 to others. The CDC already recommends everyone 12 years and older should get a COVID-19 vaccination to protect against the coronavirus.

Parents can make an appointment by calling 417.502.SHOT. Online self-scheduling will soon be available at freemanhealth.com/service/covid-19.