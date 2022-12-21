JOPLIN, Mo. — Christmas continues to come early for the Ronald McDonald House in Joplin.

Tuesday, it was a $6,900 check from Reece-Nichols Real Estate. Today, it was toys and essential gifts from Freeman Auxiliary volunteers.

They’ll go to families that are temporarily staying at the house through the holiday season. The items were collected this month by the men and women who make up the auxiliary.

“This humbles me, because I have, my granddaughter ended up in the ICU in Kansas City, so my family got to use the Ronald McDonald House up there. Because we got to use it up there, I, I enjoy giving back here,” said Karla Keizer, Freeman Auxiliary Volunteer

“During our volunteer Christmas party, part of the volunteer Christmas party is that they want to give back, so volunteers always want to give back, and so they bring gifts to their Christmas party to brighten the Christmas season for the Ronald McDonald House families,” said Danae Taylor, FHS.

The Freeman Auxiliary has been around since 1933. Its charitable arm reaches far beyond hospital boundaries. In the 2021 fiscal year, it made more than $137,000 in charitable contributions.