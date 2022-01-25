Free tax service opens in Joplin

KSNF — If you don’t feel comfortable with doing your own taxes, and you don’t want to break the bank paying someone to do them for you, a newly opened tax service might be ideal for you.

Many people dread tax season, but not Sherry Fisher. She knows who will do them for her and how much it will cost.

“Is this the first time you’ve come here?” asked KSN’s Stuart Price.

“No, I’ve been coming here every year,” answered Sherry Fisher, Repeat Customer.

“For?”

“For about five years,” said Fisher.

“Here” is the VITA, or Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, office in Joplin.

“I love the service here. It’s quick, easy, and you don’t have to pay, so it’s free. You may have to wait a while but it’s worth it,” said Fisher.

David Torres is the site coordinator and explains who is eligible for the free tax service.

“We are a community based organization that provides free tax service mostly for seniors and people with incomes of $60,000 and under,” said Torres.

Because of the coronavirus, last year’s service was a drive through and drop off, but not this year.

“This year we’ll be doing a limited in-person site, so you actually will check in downstairs at the Great Plains Credit Union south-side door. They will take your number and you will wait in your car.”

Torres says masks will be required once you get inside the building.

“We cannot do farms and we also cannot do large businesses. So we can do small businesses such as hair stylist, things like that, but any kind of medium to large businesses we cannot do, we cannot do depreciations.”

The VITA office here in Joplin opened on Monday, but Torres says it you want to avoid most of the lines, he says avoid coming in until after February, in Joplin.