JOPLIN, Mo. — A helpful resource made its return to the Joplin community.



The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program started the first of three weekend sessions at Missouri Southern State University.



The program is available for any individual or family who makes less than $58,000 dollars a year.



“We do this every year, so we have a Monday through Friday site down at the Great Plains Credit Union and then this Saturday site is for people that work during the week, unable to come down to our site, so they come to Missouri Southern on Saturdays.” says David Torres, VITA Asst. Site Coordinator, “A lot of people have problems doing taxes, don’t understand tax, We’re here to help them with that.”



There will be two more free tax assistance days at MSSU.



Those will happen on April 2nd and 19th from 10 AM to 3 PM at the Robert W Plaster Free Enterprise Center.



Those needing assistance should bring a photo ID, Social Security cards for all persons listed on the return, all documents needed to prepare the return, and 2020 tax return.



To make an appointment call 417-625-9371.