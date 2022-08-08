JOPLIN, Mo. — School supplies are likely on the minds of many parents whose kids are about to head back to the classroom.

For many families in need, the Jasper County Treatment Court made back-to-school supplies one less thing to worry about.

Court case managers put together a “back to school family night” at Joplin’s Recovery Outreach Community Center or “The ROCC.”

This is where families could pick up not only supplies for the upcoming school year, but backpacks as well.

More than 100 children were able to get the school supplies they’ll need, thanks to donations from several area businesses.

“I think that the economic times play a big role as to why some of the families in the area need help. We just thought it would be a really cool event to do to help our treatment court participants to give back to the community,” said Nikki Moore, a case manager with the Jasper County Courts.

Free face painting, sno-cones and other family-friendly activities took place this evening at The ROCC.