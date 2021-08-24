Free ice cream handed out to MSSU students

JOPLIN, Mo. — How did students at Missouri Southern get help beating the heat today?

Two words: ice cream.

Better yet — free ice cream. It was handed out to students on the oval.

Officials say this is something they’ve been doing at Southern for the past two decades. The event, today, also gave students the chance to meet President Dr. Dean Van Galen.

“I really enjoy interacting with our students, they’re wonderful young people, people of all ages really, and they’re happy to be here engaged with campus on the oval, it’s just a great day,” said Dr. Dean Van Galen, MSSU President.

Today’s event was sponsored by the university’s Campus Activities Board.