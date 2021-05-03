Free Breast Health Evaluations at Project Pink

Joplin, MO – Just in time for Mother’s Day weekend, Freeman Health System and Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks are teaming up to bring early detection to moms and others, and those who love them. Project Pink – Reaching Every Woman makes it possible for uninsured or underinsured individuals to get a breast health evaluation and mammogram screening for free.

The event lasts from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm Friday, May 7, at Wes and Jan Houser Women’s Pavilion.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States, and one in eight women will get breast cancer in her lifetime. Early detection is a key to curing breast cancer and expands treatment options for patients. Dr. Alan Buchele, Freeman Women’s Center Director, says a breast health evaluation goes beyond just the mammogram screening, which he suggests getting every year.

“A physical examination is also important in helping discover a lump that might not show up on a mammogram for various reasons,” says Dr. Buchele. “It’s equally important to discuss risk factors like family history with every patient.”

Nurse practitioner Lori Ramsey will perform examinations during the Project Pink event, which includes a free mammogram screening supported by Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks. No registration is required, but participants are asked to bring a photo ID and to wear a mask.

For more information, you can call 417.862.3838 or email meagan@bcfo.org.