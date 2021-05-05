Franklin Tech selling wide range of plants

JOPLIN, Mo. — Local gardeners have a chance to support local students while expanding their green space.

Franklin Tech’s ag program is selling a wide range of plants — everything from tomatoes and peppers, to petunias and hanging plants.

Teachers say it’s a great opportunity for their students to see the whole process – from seeds and transplanting, to actually selling what they’ve grown.

“I do most of the cashier portion, but the kids grew all the crops,” said Franklin Tech teacher Charli Jo Baugh. “They transplanted everything. They cleaned, they powerwashed.”

The plant sale continues Thursday and Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM.

It’s open to the public.

Those interested are asked to enter the east side of the facility.