CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — A piece of southeast Kansas history is celebrating an anniversary, today.

It’s been 15-years since the Franklin-Arma Sidewalk was first listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The sidewalk is believed to be the longest one connecting two towns in the country. It was originally built in 1936 — but the actual work to make it happen started in 1928.

“The high school in Franklin was consolidated with the high school in Arma, and the students here had to walk to Arma,” said Ron Pommier, Miner’s Hall Museum Collections Manager. “And there was at least one fatality accident of a student was killed by an automobile,”

For a time, the sidewalk was considered one of the “8 Wonders of Kansas.”

A memorial explaining its history can be found at the Franklin Community Park.