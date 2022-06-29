MENDON, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the four victims who died in the Amtrak train crash and derailment near Mendon, Missouri.

The highway patrol said Kim Holsapple, 56, and Rochelle Cook, 57, of De Soto, Kansas, were killed Monday. A GoFundMe page for their family says the two were sisters. The two passengers were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Binh Pham, 82, of Kansas City, was also a passenger killed in the crash. Pham was pronounced dead at University Hospital in Columbia.

The driver of the truck that the train hit also died. He has been identified as 54-year-old Bill Barton II, of Brookfield, Missouri. Barton was also pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, at least 150 others were injured after an Amtrak train hit a dump truck at a public crossing and derailed near Mendon, north of Marshall.

The incident occurred about 100 miles northeast of Kansas City. The Southwest Chief train was en route to Chicago from Los Angeles with 275 passengers on board and 12 crew members.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said eight cars were affected; seven derailed.

“The money raised will be applied to and help cover final expenses,” according to the family’s GoFundMe page. The current goal is set at $15,000.

The National Transportation Safety Board is planning to have a press conference Wednesday.