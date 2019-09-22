Four State residents grab carving tools to learn about life in the olden days

ORONOGO, Mo. — Four State residents grab their hammers, knives, and carving tools to see what life was like in the olden days.

Saturday marks the third annual Blacksmith Hammer In, in Oronogo.

Flint knappers, blacksmiths, wood carvers, and black powder ammunition specialists were present to show visitors how tools were made and used during the nineteenth century.

Tools, soaps, and soup could be purchased to support local businesses.

A rolling pin, iron skillet, and wood carvings were also raffled to support event operations.

Sid Smith, landowner, says, “It’s just one of those things that I felt like we needed to get out and get younger generations seeing what we do, and giving them another opportunity to do stuff. You know the older school stuff.”

Next year, Sid would like to add more things to the Blacksmith Hammer In, including a cannon.