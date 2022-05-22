PITTSBURG, Ks. — Festivities are winding down at Pittsburg State University after a weekend of showcasing the agriculture industry.



It was the final day for the 47th annual Four State Farm show.



Since Friday the Robert W. Plaster center and its surrounding lots housed 800 booths dedicated to farming, ranching, and rural living.



The event drew in crowds over its three days.



Show manager Lance Markley says Saturday was the best showing the farm show had seen in the past couple of years.



“We had a very good crowd, always concerned about the May weather in Southeast Kansas but we’ve had a very good weekend,” says Markley, “The takeaway would be keep working in the same direction, hoping that COVID does not rear its ugly head again. We’ll work hard, we’ll incorporate ideas we learned this year into next year’s show, just like we did from last year into this year and hopefully have a great event in 2023.”



One of the biggest changes for the farm show has been the inclusion of a tram service.



Markley hopes to use it more for next year’s event.