DALLAS, Texas. — A local dance troop took away three top titles at a national dance competition.
Christi Leonard’s Dance Academy, based out of Carl Junction, Missouri and Miami, Oklahoma, were recognized as Grand National Champions with a Large Group – Line Junior Crystal Grand Showcase titled, “All Aboard” (below).
Leonard’s team consists of 20 dancers – 13 of which are previous title winners.
In addition to the Large Group’s recognition, Leonard’s dancers earned another Grand National Champion title in the Small Group Senior Diamond division with a small group number titled, “Fever”. Dancers here range from 14 – 18 years old.
The final dance to take home the honor of 2nd Place overall was a Junior large group titled, “Burning Love”. Dancers range in age from 6 – 10 years old.
Leonard said the group’s work has paid off after beginning choreography in November of last year. Since then, they have practiced nearly every weekend, according to a release. Dancers competed in regional dance competitions throughout the spring in preparation for this national dance competition.
The next stop for the “All Aboard” dancers is Disney World where they have been invited to perform on the Disney World Stage in Orlando, Fl in July 2023.
“My dancers worked so hard all season preparing for this moment,” said Leonard. “I couldn’t be more proud of them and I am so excited for their success.”
Christi Leonard’s Dance Academy has two studio locations: Miami, Oklahoma and Carl Junction, Missouri.