DALLAS, Texas. — A local dance troop took away three top titles at a national dance competition.

Christi Leonard’s Dance Academy, based out of Carl Junction, Missouri and Miami, Oklahoma, were recognized as Grand National Champions with a Large Group – Line Junior Crystal Grand Showcase titled, “All Aboard” (below).

All Aboard: (front left to right): Rosalea Crafton, Delaina Wells, Willa Fecke, Blair McCarley. (second row left to right): Emma Clare McCormick, Luci Lamb, Izzy Wahl, Kylie Smith, Olivia Robinson, Alivia Allgood. (third row left to right): Dani Owens, Taytum Scott, Jacob Jordan, Kiah Payton, Alexis Brodrick, Zoey Brewster, Autumn Campbell. (back row left to right): Ella Moore, Keely Barngrover, Catelynn Jauert, Kailey Brewster, Lexi Johnson.

Leonard’s team consists of 20 dancers – 13 of which are previous title winners.

In addition to the Large Group’s recognition, Leonard’s dancers earned another Grand National Champion title in the Small Group Senior Diamond division with a small group number titled, “Fever”. Dancers here range from 14 – 18 years old.

Fever (pictured from left to right): Zoey Brewster, Kiah Payton, Alexis Brodrick, Keely Barngrover

The final dance to take home the honor of 2nd Place overall was a Junior large group titled, “Burning Love”. Dancers range in age from 6 – 10 years old.

Burning Love (front left to right): Rosalea Crafton, Willa Fecke, Delaina Wells, Blair McCarley. (Back left to right): Luci Lamb, Jacob Jordan, Taytum Scott, Emma Clare McCormick.

Leonard said the group’s work has paid off after beginning choreography in November of last year. Since then, they have practiced nearly every weekend, according to a release. Dancers competed in regional dance competitions throughout the spring in preparation for this national dance competition.

The next stop for the “All Aboard” dancers is Disney World where they have been invited to perform on the Disney World Stage in Orlando, Fl in July 2023.

“My dancers worked so hard all season preparing for this moment,” said Leonard. “I couldn’t be more proud of them and I am so excited for their success.”

Christi Leonard’s Dance Academy has two studio locations: Miami, Oklahoma and Carl Junction, Missouri.