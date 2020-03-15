Four state area residents head to the second annual Car, Truck, and Bike show

GROVE, Okla. — People throughout the four state area get together to view cars, trucks, and bikes from several decades, while helping out Grove’s Police Department.

On Saturday, Grove Citizens Police Academy held its 2nd annual Car, Truck, and Bike Show.

Organizers say they had about 68 vehicles participate this year.

Grove’s Police Academy needs to raise $7,000 to help fix the departments gun range.

Roy Rott, VP Grove Citizens Police Academy, says, “On that gun range, we have to change the flooring and the carpeting. We’ve done this in year’s past, but we are doing that again because it gets a lot of service. We are going to be doing some handicap ramps, and things of that nature. We’ve even bought cameras for the police department. We’ve done a lot of features for the police department.”

The show also featured raffles for participants to enjoy.

This also gave people a chance to vote on their favorite vehicles.

To give back to the Grove Citizens Police Academy if you couldn’t make it out on Saturday, call 918-786-6121.