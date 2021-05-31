Four people drown in Missouri this week

ST. LOUIS – Four people drowned in Missouri this past week.

Two juveniles were among those that drowned.

Paul Becker, 77 of Crocker, Missouri fell overboard and didn’t resurface on Sunday at 5:09 p.m. This happened at Rinquelin Trail Lake in Maries County.

Jose Ramirez, 22, of Columbia, Missouri drowned on Friday at mile marker 10 at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Ramirez “left a residence on foot intoxicated and didn’t return.” He was then found dead in the water.

Kaiyln Brown, 12, of Neosho, Missouri drowned on Wednesday at 4:28 p.m. in Shoal Creek in Newton County. MSHP said she “was wading below the Lowhead Dam at Lime Kiln Park when she was caught up in the hydraulic current below the dam and was pulled under water and drowned.”

On Sunday, May 23 an 11-year-old boy from Cedar Hill, Missouri drowned in Big River downstream from Morse Mill. MSHP said the boy was swimming in the river and wearing a life jacket. He then “got stuck on a log in the middle of the river.”He then “went under water and never returned to the surface.” He was recovered and life-saving measures were taken, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.