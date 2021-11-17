Four finalists announced in Crowder College President Search

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Crowder College Board of Trustees met on Tuesday at the Neosho Campus in a closed session to discuss the Presidential Search and concluded with the announcing of four finalists.

Dr. Glenn Coltharp, President of Crowder since 2018, announced his retirement at the end of this academic school year. Now Crowder College officials are starting to narrow their search in finding their school’s next President.

Following a Motion to go into Open Session and approve the four finalists, the Board authorized the college to announce the names. They are:

Kim Armstrong, Ph.D., is Vice Chancellor for Student, Equity, and Community Affairs at

Arkansas State University Three Rivers in Malvern, AR. She previously served as Vice

Chancellor of Students Affairs at Arkansas State University Three Rivers in Malvern, AR. Dr.

Armstrong earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Physiological/Neuropsychology and Cognitive

Child Development; a Master of Science in Physiological/Neuropsychology; and a Bachelor of

Science in Psychology from Howard University in Washington, D.C.

David Hinds, Ph.D., is a Consultant with the Texas Association of Community Colleges in

Austin, TX. He previously served as President of Victoria College in Victoria, TX. Dr. Hinds

earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Administration (Community College Leadership)

from The University of Texas at Austin in Austin, TX; a Master of Business Administration from

the University of Houston in Houston, TX; and a Bachelor of Science in Business Education

from Texas State University in San Marcos, TX.

Katricia Pierson, Ph.D., is President of East Central University in Ada, OK. She previously

served as Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs of East Central University in Ada,

OK. Dr. Pierson earned a Doctor of Philosophy in English, and a Master of Arts in English from

the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, AR; and a Bachelor of Arts in English and Journalism

Secondary Education from the University of Wyoming in Laramie, WY.

Colleen Simpson, Ed.D., is Vice President of Student Services and Regional Learning Centers

at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Green Bay, WI. She previously served as

Administrator for Retention and Student Success at Bronx Community College, CUNY, in New

York, NY. Dr. Simpson earned a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership, Administration

and Policy from Fordham University in New York, NY; a Master of Education in Higher

Education Administration, and a Bachelor of Business Administration in International Marketing

from Bernard M. Baruch College, CUNY, in New York, NY.