Four Arrested in Northpark Mall Armed Robbery

JOPLIN, Mo. — Four suspects are in custody following a call to JPD about a robbery at Northpark Mall.

Monday, the Joplin Police Department received a call of an armed robbery taking place in the parking lot of Northpark Mall at 101 N. Rangeline Rd.

The victims reported the suspects fleeing the scene in a silver Ford Fusion with out-of-state plates. Here, a responding officer in the area was able to locate a vehicle matching that description going northbound on Rangeline Rd.

After pursuing the car, the three suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot near Myrtle St. and Zora St.

The officer saw three black males fleeing on foot, citing a handgun in one of three’s possession. A female suspect that remained in the vehicle was detained at the scene.

JPD, along with Webb City PD, and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Duquesne PD and MSSU Campus Police set a perimeter in order to sweep the area for the suspects.

All suspects were apprehended without injuries or shots fired.

The two vitctims in this case later stated they were approached by 3 black males who demanded their wallets at gun point. No injuries reported by either victim.

The suspects arrested have been identified as Terrence T. Tinsley, age 24 from Danville, IL, Khamarion D. Smith, age 19 from Danville, IL, and Nyeisha L. Patton, age 28 of Joplin. A 16 year of male from Danville, IL was also arrested, but his name is being withheld due to his status as a juvenile.

The Joplin Police Department will be submitting charges for Robbery in the 1st Degree, Armed Criminal Action and Resisting Arrest for Terrence Tinsley, Khamarion Smith and the juvenile. Patton was arrested on 3 Joplin Failure to Appear warrants and Distribution of a Controlled Substance after illegal narcotics were located in her possession in the vehicle.