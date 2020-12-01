Four arrested in manhunt Monday

A manhunt in northeast Joplin ended with a series of arrests Monday night.

It started just after 4 p.m. Monday afternoon, when Joplin Police were called to Northpark Mall for an armed robbery in the parking lot.

A number of suspects fled the scene to the north, leading officers to block off an area just east of Range Line and Zora.

“Supposed to be a silver Ford Focus with out of state plates,” said Will Davis, Joplin Police Department captain. “And an officer close located that vehicle after a short pursuit ended up here, where the subjects bailed out of the vehicle, fled from it on foot.”

The vehicle was abandoned near the intersection of Murtle and Zora.

Four suspects were arrested, including one who had broken into a home nearby.

Officers recovered a handgun during one of the arrests.