FOUND: Leora Hardee Found Safe

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missing teenager Leora Hardee who was reported missing on September 17th has been found safe.

Monday, November 2nd, JPD was notified of Hardee’s location at 11:30 P.M. by a Wisconsin law enforcement agency.

The agency reported that they found Leora and that she is in good health.

JPD says they are currently working with Wisconsin officials on getting her back to Joplin. However, the criminal investigation regarding her disappearance is still ongoing. For this reason, some details are being withheld.

We will provide more updates on this story as more information becomes available.

JPD Press Release

UPDATE:

On November 2nd, 2020 around 11:30 pm the Joplin Police Department was notified that Leora Hardee had been located after she turned herself in to an law enforcement agency in the state of Wisconsin. Leora is in good health. The Joplin Police Department is currently working with Wisconsin officials on getting her back to Joplin, Missouri. The criminal investigation regarding her disappearance is still ongoing and we cannot release any further details at this time. We want to thank all the law enforcement agencies who assisted us with this investigation. We also want to thank everyone who helped share social media posts, news agencies that aired her story and all the people who offered support and prayers for her safe return.

UPDATE:

On September 28th, 2020 law enforcement officials will be conducting a thorough search on foot in several areas on the north side of Joplin. This search is being aided by the FBI, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Carthage Police Department and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. In addition, the Joplin Police Department is releasing a short video

message from Leora Hardee’s grandmother. The Joplin Police Department is requesting

assistance from the media in disseminating this message. Again, if anyone has any information or tips that could assist investigators in locating Leora Hardee, you are encouraged to contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131.



ORIGINAL:

On September 17, 2020 the Joplin Police Department received a report of a missing child. Joplin Police Detectives responded to the scene and initiated a missing child investigation, which is still currently ongoing. Leora Hardee, age 14, was reported missing from the area of D Street and north Wall Avenue. Hardee is described as being about 5’1” tall, 100 lbs., wears glasses and had sandy brown hair. Hardee may be in need of medications. We are asking for assistance from the public in trying to locate her. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has advertised a missing child poster, which is attached to this release. A website link to that poster is also listed below. The Joplin Police Department is being assisted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Webb City Police Department, Carthage Police Department and the Jasper County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. If you have any information related to Hardee’s whereabouts or any information related to this investigation, you are requested to contact the Joplin Police Department or your local law enforcement agency immediately. Any tips or information directed to JPD can contact Captain Nick Jimenez at 417-623-3131 x 636 or njimenez@joplinmo.org or Detective Sergeant Luke Stahl at 417-623-3131 x 885 or lstahl@joplinmo.org