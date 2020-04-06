Fostering Hope encourages reporting suspected child abuse

CARTHAGE, Mo. — During these unsettling times, child advocacy groups want you to continue trying to identify signs of potential child abuse and neglect.

Some haven’t been able to do their weekly report for several weeks now.

They say the website keeps crashing and they wait for hours on the phone but still can’t get in touch with anyone.

Sarah Burch, Executive Director of Fostering Hope, “I think a great thing for people in our community to do is if they know a family, you should be checking on your friends and families anyway, but if you know a family who might be struggling or very stressed, take time out and just check on them. You can call them. FaceTiming is great because you can get your eyes hopefully on the kiddos and family and see how they’re doing.”

Burch says the most important thing at this time is just figuring out how we can be vigilant as a community and keeping our eyes on kids.

She also says some signs of to look out for are: if a child looks uncomfortable around an adult, if they seem scared, timid, or nervous.

If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, report it immediately.

To view resources and ways you can report suspected abuse, click here.