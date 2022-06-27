JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin nonprofit has seen success in its first 100 days.

After helping 25 families, FosterAdopt Connect is expanding its programs.

“We’ve been able to serve several families in our location by giving them access to our clothing boutique and food pantry,” said Ben Boatwright, FosterAdopt Connect Joplin Prevention Services Manager.

FosterAdopt Connect helps foster families and kinship care make ends meet. The nonprofit is now going to help teens who aged out of foster care.

“CCYP, that connects those aged out youth of foster care. Those ages 18 to 26 individuals that maybe need help getting a job and navigating the employment scene, making the best steps for their next phase of life, just need somebody there for that transition and time in their life. They come alongside them and help provide them with resources whether it’s learning how to fill out a resume,” said Boatwright.

They are hoping to add the new program by fall.

“When you’re out there and you graduate high school and you’re alone, sometimes you just need that guidance. Everyone has questions they need to ask, they just are that support for them in that way,” said Boatwright.

The nonprofit provides classes and connects foster families and kinship care with vital resources.

“It’s amazing, there’s so much need for support for kinship placements. They have these children, they maybe haven’t had children for a while in the home, and they have to learn what organizations and processes are out there that can help them with their new children,” said Linnea Hanshaw, Kinship Navigator Specialist.

FosterAdopt Connect is in need of underwear, diapers, and nonperishable food.

They accept donations Monday through Friday during regular business hours.