FORT SCOTT, Ks. — Battling addiction is one of the most difficult things anyone can go through.



According to Addiction Center almost 21 million Americans struggle with at least one addiction.

It can ruin your health, relationships, even your career, but it doesn’t mean there’s no coming back.

“When I was 33 I went through a really, really rough spot in my life and I found my first drug addiction,” says Tanya Glessner, The Upper Cut Hair Salon Owner.

It’s been a difficult journey for Tanya Glessner.

“I used it to help numb everything that was going on, and then before I knew it I could not stop myself,” says Glessner. “I was incarcerated for seven years, so that was rough, so when I got locked up I used that time to make sure that it wasn’t all for nothing.”

She wanted to turn her life around, and soon got the chance when she began taking part in addiction recovery group Reformers Unanimous.

“If it wasn’t for the jail ministry, my life would probably look very different right now,” says Glessner.

“She was very receptive when we came in and began the program with her. She worked really hard at it, she learned scripture and studied God’s word and we began to see her transformation,” says Chelle Eden, Reformers Unanimous

“I got saved and ever since then I made my life completely different,” says Glessner.

In prison, Tanya helped several women earn their GED, and began doing hair to make others feel better.

It still continues to this day , in november she opened up The Upper Cut Hair Salon, and uses it to give back to veterans, first responders, and those facing hard times like she once did.

“If I see people around town that I know don’t have money or the homeless or things like that, I’ve actually brought them in and shampoo them and give them a free haircut, just to make them feel good,” says Glessner. “I wanted to be a different person and I wanted people to see that it was possible, that they could do that too.”