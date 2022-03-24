FORT SCOTT, Kans. — School districts across the country are discussing how to use the most recent wave of economic relief funding.

In Fort Scott, the school district is hoping to use it to address one of its biggest needs.

“Our preschool’s principal has done a lot to really evaluate the expansion of our preschool and the board has made a commitment to do that, and we’re hoping to utilize ESSER funds to do that,” said Ted Hessong, USD 234 Superintendent.

The Fort Scott School District received more than $4 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. The package is designed to help address the impact COVID-19 had on schools across the country.

In Fort Scott, one of the biggest impacts could be seen in early childhood education.

“Like all communities, when we were hit with COVID, we saw a decline because families weren’t able to access all resources for early intervention and we saw a decline, and then we saw an increase in our early education referrals, meaning that children were lacking in areas of their development and we needed to provide more services for those children,” said Andrea Scott, Fort Scott Preschool Principal.

“We’ve noticed as a district locally we’re missing 30 to 35 kids that are coming into kindergarten that haven’t had any preschool,” said Ted Hessong, USD 234 Superintendent. “Because we don’t have the space for them. The base is pretty small that we work out of, the Annex at the Middle School, we have people working out of closets to provide services.”

By using the ESSER funds, the District could help provide one year of preschool through the school district for every student.

“There are several options that we can look at. One is expanding our services to make sure that we’re reaching all areas of development for children, and then the other is expanding our building so we can partner with other community partnerships to make sure children are getting the services they need.” Andrea Scott, Fort Scott Preschool Principal.