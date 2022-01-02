Fort Scott residents working to bring Splash Pad to Gunn Park

FORT SCOTT, Ks. — A Southeast Kansas project is getting a second chance in 2022.

A group of Fort Scott residents are fundraising to build a splash pad in Gunn Park.

The project originally started a few years ago but was put on hold due to the pandemic.

It was later revived thanks to a recent donation of 3,500 dollars. To help fund the project, a new monthly pledge program has been developed to help with things like supplies, labor and group members plan to apply for matching grants.

“Each month we’ve had a bunch of people saying ‘Hey I can give you 20 dollars a month, 50 dollars a month.’ So we’ve set up a pledge form for people wanting to donate over the next year. We figure this will be a 12 to 18 month process, so anyone wanting to pledge over the next year can do so as well,” says Fort Scott Mayor Josh Jones.

The location of the splash pad within Gunn Park has not been finalized.



Jones hopes to raise 200,000 dollars to start the project and wants to have it completed by the summer of 2023.



Donation instructions can be found on the project’s Facebook page.