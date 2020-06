FORT SCOTT, Kans. — The Fort Scott Director of Economic Development is in jail and facing multiple drug related charges.

Rachel Pruitt and Christopher Pruitt

48-year-old Rachel Pruitt and 38-year-old Christopher Pruitt were arrested last night and are being held in the Bourbon County Jail.

According to the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office, charges against them include felony distribution of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and four counts of child endangerment.

There is no bond at this time.