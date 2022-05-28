FPRT SCOTT, Ks. — A national landmark is honoring those who put their lives on the line.

The Fort Scott National Historic Site has assembled their annual Field of Honor.



The tradition has been going on around ten years.

It started as a way to honor those who lost their lives on September 11th or during the War on Terror.

This year around 7,000 flags were planted at the National Historic Site by volunteers from around the community.

“It’s awe-inspiring to see the community come out in force, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, civic organizations, the police department, the fire department, the sheriff’s department come out here and help develop this field of honor. It’s quite an honor to be part of this and the community comes out in droves to share this experience and to show their respect for those who have made that ultimate sacrifice,” says Carl Brenner, NHS Acting Superintendent.

The flags will stay up throughout Memorial Day weekend.

The National Historic Site will have tours during this time.

It will also hold a moment of silence at 3:00 pm on Monday.