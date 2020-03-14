Fort Scott National Historic Site celebrates Women’s History Month

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — The Fort Scott National Historic Site is celebrating Women’s History Month by focusing on mid 19th century women.

On Saturday, the national park hosted a living history workshop, inviting the community out to learn about women’s fashion.

Participants were taught different sewing techniques to design their own petticoats.

A petticoat was an undergarment worn by women during this era, either on their shoulders, waist, or under a dress.

Kelley Collins, volunteer instructor at the petticoat workshop, says, “It is a part of our Women’s History Month activities. Of course, petticoats were worn by the ladies. So, it’s just kind of a fun thing to help the parks living history program.”

The Fort Scott National Historic Site will hold more women’s history events this month on March 21 and March 28.

