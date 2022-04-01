FORT SCOTT, Kans. — The college experience continues to return to normal as the effects of the pandemic fade.

Now, many schools are able to open up to prospective students once again.

“I am very happy that I have the oppurtunity to go to a college and be able to be in-person and have a true college experience,” said Hannah Knop, Participating in Senior Day.

As COVID-19 cases began to drop, students began returning to campus across the world. This has helped several traditions return, including Fort Scott Community College’s “Senior Day.”

“COVID I think stopped it there for a little while but we did pick it up again in the fall, it was pretty big in this last fall. A lot of the seniors from the area schools are coming here to visit the college, get a little tour, get to know what we’re here for, what we have to offer for them,” said Marcus Page, FSCC Director of Admissions. “Those that are still undecided, they can come here, see what we have to offer and get them put into school where they need to be.”

Senior Day continues to be a big source of recruitment for over 90 area high schools — with students from Joplin, all the way to Kansas City.

“We mainly try to highlight the academic and costs and make sure that seniors know what they’re getting into whenever they come to college, things to expect, things to prepare for,” said Caleb Garcia, FSCC Student. “It’s kind of hard going from high school and being expected to know where every professor is, every office, just getting ready for that college life.”

And returning a sense of normalcy many had lost two years ago.

“I did, at first, worry that I wasn’t going to be able to attend a college, because I didn’t know what all was going to be happening with my family and everything, and I didn’t know if colleges were going to be shut down. I’m happy the world is slowly but surely going to get back to normal,” added Knop.

“We’re trying to continue it on, build it up, build that relationship with the area colleges again, and get more seniors in here to show them what we got,” said Page.