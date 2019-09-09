Live Now
Fort Scott Community College to celebrate 100 years of operation

by: Lauren Johnson

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Monday represents a special milestone for a southeast Kansas school.

Fort Scott Community College will be celebrating 100 years.

To ring in their centennial celebration, the college is welcoming political officals, students and alumni to their assembly.

Guest speakers will include U.S. Senator Jerry Moran and Kansas State Representative of the 12th district, Caryn Tyson.

The event will kick off Monday at 11 A.M. At the Ellis Fine Arts building.

It will end with a tree dedication and free food.

