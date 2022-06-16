PARSONS, Kans. — Some students in Southeast Kansas are taking the stage over summer vacation all thanks to the Greyhound Theatre Camp at Fort Scott Community College.

It runs the entire month of June and is for kids ages 6 to 17.

Participants have learned about the art of improv and have also been rehearsing lines for a play at the end of the month, one that’s back to being a tradition.

This year’s version is the first since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Create the bridge to the community because we’re Fort Scott Community College and our emphasis is on creating that connection, and whatever we can do to strengthen that connection, and getting kids involved is a great way to do that,” said Allen Twitchell, FSCC Theater.

“I enjoy being here, I was here two years ago. I’ve already memorized all my lines, so I want to get this play perfect to impress my family members,” said Brayden Endicot, Camp Participant.

The camp culminates with a performance of The Princess’s New Clothes on June 30th at 7 PM inside the Ellis Family Fine Arts Center.