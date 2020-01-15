Fort Scott Community College HVAC program in top 15 in the nation

FORT SCOTT, Ks. — A specialty program at a Southeast Kansas college is receiving national recognition.

Fort Scott Community College’s Heating, Ventilation, and Air-Conditioning Program is ranked in the top 15 in the nation.

The program incorporates electrical and mechanical systems and prepares students to earn industry recognized credentials.

FSCC HVAC ranks number 10 out of the top 17 community colleges in the country offering HVAC.

Ranking is based on degree, cost, average salary after graduation, and median pay.

Instructor Chris Sterett has been educating students for more than 20 years and this recognition solidifies the program’s proven track record.

Chris Sterrett, HVAC Instructor, FSCC, said, “This program has been well established. It was with Pittsburg State for decades before Fort Scott Community college took it over so we’ve got not only a lot of equipment and a lot of time and hands on to develop, but we have connections and relationships throughout the industry over the course of decades.”

FSCC has been offering the one-year certificate HVAC Program since 2003.

An average of 15 students are enrolled every year.

Director of FSCC C-TEC Kris Mengarelli says this program does an outstanding job of preparing students to be competitive in the workforce.

The small class sizes help students and staff build lasting relationships that extend beyond the classroom.