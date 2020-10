FORT SCOTT, Ks. — Its been just over a week since the Fort Scott City Manager resigned, a special meeting will be held Thursday to figure out who will fill that vacant role.

The special meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m., in the City Commission Meeting Room.

Commissioners will be discussing the Interim City Manager Position, the City Manager search, and the city’s insurance. This meeting is open to the public and will be broadcast on the city’s YouTube channel.