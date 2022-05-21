FORT SCOTT, Ks. — The city of Fort Scott has started looking for a new mayor.



The city is looking to replace former mayor Kevin Allen.



Allen announced his resignation at Tuesday’s city commission meeting since he is in the middle of moving outside city limits.



Commission president Josh Jones will be serving as the interim mayor during the search process.



The city is now accepting letters of interest from Fort Scott residents for the position.



“We have an active commission and we’d love to see a fellow citizen of Fort Scott come in and assume the roles that mayor Allen did, being active in the community, and really caring about Fort Scott and hopefully we can continue moving Fort Scott forward,” says Jones.



Those interested can contact city clerk Diane Clay at city hall at 620-223-0550.



The deadline is May 31st.



After which, remaining city commission members will then hold a special meeting to select a new mayor.