Fort Leonard Wood officials search for missing soldier; last seen near the Gasconade River

WAYNESVILLE, Mo.- Fort Leonard Wood officials are searching for missing soldier Joshua J. Morrison.

According to the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence, Specialist Morrison was last seen near Ruby’s Landing after kayaking on the Gasconade River in Waynesville.

Fort Leonard Wood officials are working closely with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department and the Waynesville Fire Department with search and rescue operations along the river.

If anyone has seen Specialist Morrison, please contact law enforcement officials at 573.596.6141.