Former Vinita preacher charged with child sex crimes

TULSA, Okla. — A former Vinita preacher was indicted this week for sexually abusing five minors (aged 7-16) stretching back to 2002.

Roy Williams file mugshot/Craig County Oklahoma Sheriff’s office. Google Street View Image/Vinita Oklahoma.

63-year-old Roy Edward Williams was charged with:

Coercion and Enticement of a Minor in Indian Country (Counts 1,3,5,6, and 8);

Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Indian Country (Counts 2,4,9);

Abusive Sexual Contact of a Minor Between 12 and 16 Years Old in Indian Country (Count 7); and

Possession of Child Pornography (Count 11).

The former Bunker Hill Baptist pastor is said to have began his crimes around November of 2002 and up to as late as December 2018. During this period of approximately 16 years, Williams is alleged to have taken sexually explicit pictures of several victims, paid or offered something of value to some immediately after the abuse, and even threatened others to prevent them from reporting the abuse. Williams was also found to be in possession of child pornography in 2019.

Charges originally brought to Craig County District Court were dismissed in April 2021 as Williams is a Cherokee citizen, and the alleged crimes took place on reservation land. The Cherokee Nation Attorney General’s Office then filed tribal charges against Williams in April, where he is now currently awaiting trial in tribal custody.

An indictment is merely an accusation. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The FBI, Craig County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Leah Paisner and Edward Snow are prosecuting the case.