Former U.S. Rep. Todd Akin dies at 74

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Former U.S. Representative Todd Akin, of Missouri, has died.

Akin represented Missouri’s second district from 2001 to 2013. He gave up his house seat to run for the U.S. Senate, where he lost to incumbent democrat Claire McCaskill. His son, Perry, says his father had cancer for several years.

In a statement, Perry Akin said his father “was a devout Christian, a great father and a friend to many — we cherish many fond memories, from him driving the tractor at our annual hayride, to his riveting delivery of the freedom story at 4th of July parties dressed in the full uniform of a colonial minuteman. The family is thankful for his legacy — a man with a servant’s heart who stood for truth.”

Todd Akin died late Sunday at his home in the St. Louis suburb of Wildwood. He was 74-years old.