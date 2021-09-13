Former Texas County sheriff and deputy begin bench trial

WAYNESVILLE, Mo.- Former Texas County Sheriff James Sigman and Deputy Jennifer Tomaszewski began a trial Monday for charges back in 2018.

As the trial began Monday, Sigman waived what was originally supposed to be a jury trial and is now a bench trial. Tomaszewski is also being tried with Sigman, and she waived a jury trial.

Sigman was charged for allegedly allowing Tomaszewski to act as an officer when she was not authorized to do so and that she at times attempted to gain information through a state law enforcement database, attacked a mentally unstable inmate, pointed a loaded weapon at a 1-year-old child and exposed a minor to “sexually violent offenders and other dangerous criminals.”

The documents state that Sigman and Tomaszewski were involved in a romantic relationship since “very near the time she was initially hired at the Sheriff’s Office.”

The two were arrested after they were indicted by a grand jury, following an investigation by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Both Sigman and Tomaszewski are facing the following charges: