Former State Senator Ed Emery of Lamar has passed away

LAMAR, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A local candidate for Congress, who collapsed at a speaking engagement earlier this week, has died.

Former Missouri State Senator Ed Emery of Lamar, Missouri passed away Friday night around 9:15 surrounded by his family at University Hospital in Columbia.

The 71-year-old had a “heart episode” Tuesday evening at an event in Moberly, Missouri.

He served as a State Senator for eight years in the 31st district, covering five counties, including Barton and Vernon.

Prior to that, he spent another eight years as a State Representative.

Earlier this year, Emery announced a run for Missouri’s 4th District Seat for Congress.

He is survived by his wife, his four children, and three grandchildren.

