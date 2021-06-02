Former Purcell mayor facing theft charges

PURCELL, Mo. — A former Purcell mayor has been arrested for allegedly stealing following an investigation by Jasper County authorities.

Nancy M Wilson, 50, of Purcell was arrested Thursday, May 27th for stealing with charges submitted to the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office requesting a warrant. The next day (28th) a warrant for Felony Stealing was issued with a cash bond set at $2,600. Wilson was subsequently released after posting bond.

Detectives with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a report of possible stealing from Purcell in early 2021.

Wilson is the former Mayor of Purcell. More charges may be submitted as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.

