TULSA, Okla. –A guilty plea in a sex for exchange for favorable legal treatment scheme cost a former Ottawa County Assistant District Attorney his law license.

Daniel Thomas Giraldi, 44, of Joplin, pleaded guilty in U.S. Federal Court to one count of possession of Oxycodone with intent to distribute and four counts of honest services fraud.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

“Daniel Giraldi disgraced the office of Assistant District Attorney,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson in a prepared statement. “As a public servant, he had a duty to act with integrity and competence.”

Giraldi violated the law and the trust placed in him by the District Attorney and the people of Ottawa County.

His guilty plea centers around the former prosecutor providing drugs and performing favorable legal actions that benefitted defendants in exchange for sex, Johnson said.

Giraldi will relinquish and forfeit his Oklahoma Bar License and never apply for reinstatement to the Oklahoma Bar. He will also never hold any public office nor any position of public trust within the state of Oklahoma.

In the plea agreement, Giraldi admitted that on April 19, 2022, he carried and possessed Oxycodone with intent to distribute. Giraldi had texted a defendant approximately a week earlier and agreed to bring the drug when the two rendezvoused for sex.

Giraldi further admitted to taking bribes in exchange for corrupt official acts that benefitted defendants. Specifically, Giraldi received sexual acts with multiple women, in exchange for favorable treatment that included reduction of bond amounts on criminal defendants, the dismissal of traffic violations, and other corrupt actions.

The crimes occurred from approximately February 2019 through April 19, 2022.