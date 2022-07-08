TULSA, Okla. – A former Ottawa County prosecutor was federally indicted on 17 counts ranging from drug possession to racketeering.

Daniel Thomas Giraldi, 44, of Joplin, was indicted on possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of clonazepam with intent to distribute, 10 counts of use of a communication facility in the commission of a drug trafficking, interstate travel to aid racketeering and three counts of honest services fraud.

Giraldi is expected to plea to the charges on July 13, online court records show.

He worked for the Ottawa County District Attorney’s office from February 2019 until April 20, 2022 as an assistant district attorney. District Attorney Kenny Wright fired Giraldi in April after learning of the investigation and the federal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.

Giraldi is accused of using his position as a prosecutor to leverage certain defendants’ special treatment.

According to the 13-page indictment, from February 2019 until April 20, 2022, Giraldi provided favorable official action related to certain defendants’ criminal cases in exchange for sexual acts.

Official actions included dismissing criminal charges, reducing charges and or offering favorable plea agreements; moving court dates; reducing bond amounts and dismissing or reducing traffic infractions.

Giraldi is also accused of covering up his activity by communicating with untraceable physical notes, using secured messaging applications, communicating in coded language.