Former Olathe teacher sentenced to 1 year in prison for stalking 11-year-old student

OLATHE, Kan. — A former Olathe teacher was sentenced to a year in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender for up to 15 years.

James Loganbill, a former teacher at Meadow Lane Elementary school, was found guilty of the reckless stalking of an 11-year-old student in September. The judge ruled the crime was sexually motivated and required the sex offender registration.

The young victim testified against him at trial. She also made a witnesses impact statement at Loganbill’s sentencing Wednesday afternoon.

During the trial, investigators testified that in March 2020, Loganbill told school leaders and a detective he was attracted to the girl. Detectives testified they found 210 photos and 31 videos of her on Loganbill’s phone and iPad at school. In several photos, she was bending over, and in one video, he had her pose by lifting her leg to her head.

A detective also testified that Loganbill searched for the girl on social media and looked up the location of her dance studio and competitions.

The victim’s mother said her daughter is afraid of men outside of her family and her trust in others is damaged.

Earlier this year, the 11-year-old testified before the Kansas Legislature to advocate lawmakers to raise the penalty for stalking in the state, specifically if the victim is a minor.

After her testimony, both sides of the state legislature passed House Bill 2071, which will make it a felony to stalk any minor under 14 years old.