Former Nixa assistant principal pleads guilty to child pornography charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) – The former assistant principal at Nixa Junior High School pleaded guilty to child pornography charges on Thursday.

Colby Fronterhouse, 41-years-old, pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography in federal court on August 19th.

Fronterhouse was an assistant principal for Nixa Junior High School when he posed as a 14-year-old girl to encourage a 13-year-old boy to send sexually explicit photos.

The school terminated him from his position on February 8th, 2021.

The investigation began when the 13-year-old victim and his father contacted a Christian County sheriff’s deputy in September 2020.

Founterhouse, posing as a 14-year-old girl, had been texting the victim for about a week, according to the boy.

Fronterhouse encouraged the boy to send sexually explicit messages of himself and made specific requests for certain poses and types of images.

The phone used by Fronterhouse was a burner phone number with a Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) account, but investigators were able to trace the account to Fronterhouse.

Officers obtained a warrant and searched Fronterhouse’s residence on January 26th, 2021, and they found evidence linking his cell phone to the burner account.

Investigators confirmed that Fronterhouse had accessed the victim’s cell phone information through school records.

Fronterhouse is subject to a minimum sentence of five years in federal prison and could be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in federal prison without parole.